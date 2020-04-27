Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 3 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 28th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 11 3 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kazunoha Detective Office Planescape: Torment Main Theme 7 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story Stab the Sword of Justice Afterlife (LucasArts) Four Surfers of the Apocalypso 10 5 Soul Calibur Duelists Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme 10 1 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Save Room Theme MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code 6 7 Xenogears Bonds of Sea and Fire Diddy Kong Racing Pirate Lagoon 6 8 Diablo II Wilderness Silent Hill Until Death 2 13 Jet Grind Radio Humming the Bassline Descent 2 Cold Reality 10 5 Banjo-Kazooie Mr. Vile’s Game Forsaken (PC) Gargantuan 6 6 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 The Objective Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 8 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Falling Off The Cliff Parasite Eve Missing Perspective 8 4 Wing Commander: Prophecy Track 8 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon) 7 10 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Pop Star Moon: Remix RPG Adventure V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version) 9 5 Harvester Grave Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens 12 3 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Thru Star Ocean What Should Be 8 7 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Castle Marvel vs Capcom Roll’s Theme 8 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Killer Blues (MoonDisc Version)

Tie time! Our first two ties of the knockout rounds. I’ve broken in favor of Forsaken – Gargantuan and Marvel vs Capcom – Roll’s Theme.

Fun stats about the top 651!

Spoiler By group: Group 1: 35

Group 2: 40

Group 3: 39

Group 4: 42

Group 5: 32

Group 6: 39

Group 7: 36

Group 8: 30

Group 9: 32

Group 10: 21

Group 11: 35

Group 12: 27

Group 13: 24

Group 14: 26

Group 15: 20

Group 16: 26

Group 17: 26

Group 18: 30

Group 19: 28

Group 20: 18

Group 21: 18

Group 22: 27 You can see a bias towards the first week of the tournament, and a bias against Fridays. I’ve made it easier to track original groups in my record keeping this time, so we’ll see how much these numbers even out after a few rounds. By game: 28 songs: Final Fantasy VII

26 songs: Moon: Remix RPG Adventure

20 songs: Chrono Cross

19 songs: Final Fantasy IX Super Mario RPG

17 songs: Final Fantasy Tactics

16 songs: Xenogears

15 songs: Banjo-Kazooie

14 songs: Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Final Fantasy VIII

11 songs: Pokemon Red/Blue Sonic Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

10 songs: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

8 songs: Brave Fencer Musashi Star Ocean: The Second Story The Curse of Monkey Island

7 songs: Jet Grind Radio Persona 2: Innocent Sin Skies of Arcadia Um Jammer Lammy

6 songs: Descent 2 Diddy Kong Racing Einhander NiGHTS Into Dreams PaRappa the Rapper Parasite Eve Super Mario 64 Valkyrie Profile

5 songs: Diablo II Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Super Smash Bros. Wipeout 2097

4 songs: Deus Ex Goldeneye 007 Interstate ’76 Kirby Super Star Marvel vs Capcom Mega Man 8 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Pokemon Pinball Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Star Fox 64 Starcraft The Neverhood Vagrant Story Wild Arms 2

3 songs: Afterlife (LucasArts) Blade Runner (1997) Command & Conquer: Red Alert Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Donkey Kong 64 Grandia Guilty Gear Half Life I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Mario Kart 64 MegaMan Legends Metal Gear Solid Omikron: The Nomad Soul Panzer Dragoon Saga Planescape: Torment Radical Dreamers SaGa Frontier SaGa Frontier II Shenmue Silent Hill Soul Calibur Space Station Silicon Valley Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Suikoden II The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Sims Threads of Fate Wild Arms Wipeout 3

2 songs: Bahamut Lagoon Banjo-Tooie Bomberman Hero Diablo Die Hard Trilogy Dragon Warrior VII Dynasty Warriors 2 Enemy Zero Escape from Monkey Island Fallout 2 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Grim Fandango Harvester Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Koudelka Legend of Mana Marvel vs Capcom 2 Mischief Makers Outlaws Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pokemon Silver/Gold Rockman & Forte Shining Force III Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Sonic R Soul Edge Space Channel 5 Star Ocean System Shock 2 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Tekken 2 Tetris Attack Ultima Online Wing Commander: Prophecy Wipeout YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World

1 song: Ace Combat 2 Alundra Baldur’s Gate Blast Corps Breath of Fire III Buck Bumble Bushido Blade Christmas NiGHTS Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Crash Bandicoot Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Crash Team Racing Daikatana Dark Cloud (JPN) Destruction Derby 2 Discworld 2 Duke Nukem 3D DX-Ball 2 Extreme-G Fallout Forsaken (PC) Front Mission 3 Glover Gran Turismo Icewind Dale Langrisser V: The End of Legend Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! Living Books (series) Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Medal of Honor Underground MegaMan X4 MegaMan X5 Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon Paper Mario Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh Policenauts (PSX) Quake II Quest for Glory IV Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Resident Evil 2 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Revelations: Persona Riven Rocket: Robot on Wheels Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast) Seaman Shivers II: Harvest of Souls Skullmonkeys Snowboard Kids Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Tex Murphy: Overseer The Last Express The Operative: No One Lives Forever The Pandora Directive Titanic: Adventure Out of Time Tomb Raider II Twisted Metal 2 Unreal Gold Vandal Hearts Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal Wave Race 64 Yoshi’s Story Zill O’ll

Surprising no one, Final Fantasy VII is our top game. Surprising probably everyone, Moon: Remix RPG Adventure is a close second. Big thanks to Shinigami Apple Merchant for introducing us all to this funky OST. [collapse]

