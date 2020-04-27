Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 3 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 28th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Metal Gear Solid
|
The Best is Yet to Come
|11
|3
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|
Kazunoha Detective Office
|Planescape: Torment
|Main Theme
|7
|8
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|
Stab the Sword of Justice
|Afterlife (LucasArts)
|
Four Surfers of the Apocalypso
|10
|5
|Soul Calibur
|Duelists
|Planescape: Torment
|Annah’s Theme
|10
|1
|Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
|
Save Room Theme
|MegaMan Legends
|
Concerto of Hapshi Code
|6
|7
|Xenogears
|
Bonds of Sea and Fire
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Pirate Lagoon
|6
|8
|Diablo II
|Wilderness
|Silent Hill
|Until Death
|2
|13
|Jet Grind Radio
|
Humming the Bassline
|Descent 2
|Cold Reality
|10
|5
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Mr. Vile’s Game
|Forsaken (PC)
|Gargantuan
|6
|6
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|The Objective
|Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
|Emilio’s Theme
|8
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|
Falling Off The Cliff
|Parasite Eve
|
Missing Perspective
|8
|4
|Wing Commander: Prophecy
|Track 8
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|
Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
|7
|10
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Pop Star
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|5
|Harvester
|Grave
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
Door to the Heavens
|12
|3
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|Thru
|Star Ocean
|What Should Be
|8
|7
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Castle
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Roll’s Theme
|8
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Killer Blues (MoonDisc Version)
Tie time! Our first two ties of the knockout rounds. I’ve broken in favor of Forsaken – Gargantuan and Marvel vs Capcom – Roll’s Theme.
Fun stats about the top 651!
By group:
- Group 1: 35
- Group 2: 40
- Group 3: 39
- Group 4: 42
- Group 5: 32
- Group 6: 39
- Group 7: 36
- Group 8: 30
- Group 9: 32
- Group 10: 21
- Group 11: 35
- Group 12: 27
- Group 13: 24
- Group 14: 26
- Group 15: 20
- Group 16: 26
- Group 17: 26
- Group 18: 30
- Group 19: 28
- Group 20: 18
- Group 21: 18
- Group 22: 27
You can see a bias towards the first week of the tournament, and a bias against Fridays. I’ve made it easier to track original groups in my record keeping this time, so we’ll see how much these numbers even out after a few rounds.
By game:
- 28 songs:
- Final Fantasy VII
- 26 songs:
- Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
- 20 songs:
- Chrono Cross
- 19 songs:
- Final Fantasy IX
- Super Mario RPG
- 17 songs:
- Final Fantasy Tactics
- 16 songs:
- Xenogears
- 15 songs:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- 14 songs:
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Final Fantasy VIII
- 11 songs:
- Pokemon Red/Blue
- Sonic Adventure
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 10 songs:
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 8 songs:
- Brave Fencer Musashi
- Star Ocean: The Second Story
- The Curse of Monkey Island
- 7 songs:
- Jet Grind Radio
- Persona 2: Innocent Sin
- Skies of Arcadia
- Um Jammer Lammy
- 6 songs:
- Descent 2
- Diddy Kong Racing
- Einhander
- NiGHTS Into Dreams
- PaRappa the Rapper
- Parasite Eve
- Super Mario 64
- Valkyrie Profile
- 5 songs:
- Diablo II
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Smash Bros.
- Wipeout 2097
- 4 songs:
- Deus Ex
- Goldeneye 007
- Interstate ’76
- Kirby Super Star
- Marvel vs Capcom
- Mega Man 8
- Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
- Pokemon Pinball
- Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
- Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
- Star Fox 64
- Starcraft
- The Neverhood
- Vagrant Story
- Wild Arms 2
- 3 songs:
- Afterlife (LucasArts)
- Blade Runner (1997)
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert
- Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
- Donkey Kong 64
- Grandia
- Guilty Gear
- Half Life
- I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
- Mario Kart 64
- MegaMan Legends
- Metal Gear Solid
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Panzer Dragoon Saga
- Planescape: Torment
- Radical Dreamers
- SaGa Frontier
- SaGa Frontier II
- Shenmue
- Silent Hill
- Soul Calibur
- Space Station Silicon Valley
- Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
- Suikoden II
- The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
- The Sims
- Threads of Fate
- Wild Arms
- Wipeout 3
- 2 songs:
- Bahamut Lagoon
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bomberman Hero
- Diablo
- Die Hard Trilogy
- Dragon Warrior VII
- Dynasty Warriors 2
- Enemy Zero
- Escape from Monkey Island
- Fallout 2
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Grim Fandango
- Harvester
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
- Koudelka
- Legend of Mana
- Marvel vs Capcom 2
- Mischief Makers
- Outlaws
- Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
- Pokemon Silver/Gold
- Rockman & Forte
- Shining Force III
- Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn)
- Sonic R
- Soul Edge
- Space Channel 5
- Star Ocean
- System Shock 2
- Tactics Ogre (PSX)
- Tekken 2
- Tetris Attack
- Ultima Online
- Wing Commander: Prophecy
- Wipeout
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
- 1 song:
- Ace Combat 2
- Alundra
- Baldur’s Gate
- Blast Corps
- Breath of Fire III
- Buck Bumble
- Bushido Blade
- Christmas NiGHTS
- Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- Crash Team Racing
- Daikatana
- Dark Cloud (JPN)
- Destruction Derby 2
- Discworld 2
- Duke Nukem 3D
- DX-Ball 2
- Extreme-G
- Fallout
- Forsaken (PC)
- Front Mission 3
- Glover
- Gran Turismo
- Icewind Dale
- Langrisser V: The End of Legend
- Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail!
- Living Books (series)
- Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998)
- Medal of Honor Underground
- MegaMan X4
- MegaMan X5
- Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
- Paper Mario
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Policenauts (PSX)
- Quake II
- Quest for Glory IV
- Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Revelations: Persona
- Riven
- Rocket: Robot on Wheels
- Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast)
- Seaman
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- Skullmonkeys
- Snowboard Kids
- Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- The Last Express
- The Operative: No One Lives Forever
- The Pandora Directive
- Titanic: Adventure Out of Time
- Tomb Raider II
- Twisted Metal 2
- Unreal Gold
- Vandal Hearts
- Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
- Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal
- Wave Race 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- Zill O’ll
Surprising no one, Final Fantasy VII is our top game. Surprising probably everyone, Moon: Remix RPG Adventure is a close second. Big thanks to Shinigami Apple Merchant for introducing us all to this funky OST.