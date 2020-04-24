Will And Grace: The Finale

From 1998 to 2006, and from 2018 until tonight, Will and Grace changed Situation Comedy, and Hearts and Minds about Homosexuality.

The show won Emmys for all 4 of it’s leads, and Best Comedy Series in 2000, plus several guest stars, as Anyone who was Anyone did a guest stint on this show in it’s heyday. (Which led to it’s downfall.)

It also earned 30 Golden Globe nominations… and ZERO wins.

Post your thoughts on the Finale and the History of the show, and where it places in the Pop Culture and in Gay History.

And honey, what is that? What are you wearing?

(This is my first post ever. I hope I did this right.

