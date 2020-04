My first time trying this, so here goes:

If anyone in the Movies could save the World, it was this guy.

He’s one of the biggest (in more than one way) Movie Stars on the Planet. He dominated the late 80s and the 90s by working with talented directors and smart, fun screenplays.

But what was the best of his films? Will it be the expected Juggernaut of his Trademark role? Or will a surprise Underdog, which Arnie rarely played, break through to the top?

Let’s find out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...