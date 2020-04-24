Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:
- Sarah, a writer-mom from Texas, wrote a young adult novel at age 19;
- Shawn, a library associate from Louisiana, ate a burrito next to Ferris Bueller;
- Tim, an accountant from Massachusetts, was an Eagle Scout. Tim is a one-game champ with earnings of $21,200.
Tim seemed to have first place going into FJ wrapped up when he found DD3 late in the game. But instead of playing it safe, he made a surprisingly large wager, missed and wound up second into FJ with $15,200 vs. $16,000 for Sarah and $8,000 for Shawn.
DD1, $600 – THE NIFTY ’50s- Many workers united in 1955 when these 2 labor unions merged (Shawn doubled up to $4,000 and took the lead.)
DD2, $800 – SPY TERMS – Anything related to espionage can be said to be this 3-word term, a translation of “de cape et d’épée” (Tim won $3,000 from his score of $8,200 vs. $12,000 for Sarah.)
DD3, $2,000 – HERE’S LOOKING AT EUCLID – Euclid put in some time on the elliptical & this German admirer of Euclid found it to be the shape of orbits (With just three $400 clues remaining, Tim lost $6,000 from his total of $20,400 vs. $16,000 for Sarah.)
FJ – MEN & MACHINES – John Mooe-Brabazon, the first pilot licensed by England, had learned about engines working for this man, first half of a famous pair
Sarah and Tim were correct on FJ, so Tim’s wager on DD3 wound up costing him the game. Sarah added $15,000 to win with $31,000. Tim also gave up any chance at a possible Triple Stumper win by betting everything on FJ.
Triple Stumper of the day: In the “Stupid” category, the players earned “Zero point zero” by not recalling Dean Wormer’s advice not to go through life “Fat, drunk and stupid”.
Correct Qs:
DD1 – What are AFL and CIO?
DD2 – What is cloak and dagger?
DD3 – Who was Kepler?
FJ – Who was Rolls?