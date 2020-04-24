Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 2 of 9)

[A full bracket/full playlists will arrive by Monday, one way or another]

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Saturday, April 25th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Command & Conquer: Red Alert Bog 3 12 Brave Fencer Musashi Burning Lava and Twisting Steel Jet Grind Radio Yellow Bream 9 4 Quake II Descent into Cerberon Chrono Cross Home Village Arni 12 3 Starcraft Terran Theme 4 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme 11 3 MegaMan Legends Apple Market Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers #X 10 2 Pokemon Pinball Mewtwo Stage Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon I am Impact 8 6 Xenogears Fuse Marvel vs Capcom Captain America’s Theme 11 4 Pokemon Red/Blue Viridian Forest Star Ocean: The Second Story Field of Expel 6 8 Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (Lammy Version) NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia 10 4 Wipeout 2097 Tin There Radical Dreamers Epilogue ~ Dream Shore (3) 9 8 Star Fox 64 Venom Star Ocean: The Second Story Theme of RENA 4 11 Marvel vs Capcom War Machine’s Theme The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple 10 6 Sonic Adventure Open Your Heart Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 12 2 MegaMan Legends The Flutter Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Simone (MoonDisc Version) 10 3 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Persona Mambo Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene 7 8 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Algon NS Building (Vision Quest) SaGa Frontier II Vorspiel (Main Menu) 9 4 Valkyrie Profile One Line of Dark, One Line of Light

“Open Your Heart” was just too good for this world, eh? It’s okay, there’s loads more where that came from, just you wait.

