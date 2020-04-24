Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 2 of 9)

[A full bracket/full playlists will arrive by Monday, one way or another]
It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Previous Round’s Results:
|Command & Conquer: Red Alert
|Bog
|3
|12
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Burning Lava and Twisting Steel
|Jet Grind Radio
|Yellow Bream
|9
|4
|Quake II
|Descent into Cerberon
|Chrono Cross
|Home Village Arni
|12
|3
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 4
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
|11
|3
|MegaMan Legends
|Apple Market
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|#X
|10
|2
|Pokemon Pinball
|Mewtwo Stage
|Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
|I am Impact
|8
|6
|Xenogears
|Fuse
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Captain America’s Theme
|11
|4
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Viridian Forest
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Field of Expel
|6
|8
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Baby Baby (Lammy Version)
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Message from Nightopia
|10
|4
|Wipeout 2097
|Tin There
|Radical Dreamers
|Epilogue ~ Dream Shore (3)
|9
|8
|Star Fox 64
|Venom
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Theme of RENA
|4
|11
|Marvel vs Capcom
|War Machine’s Theme
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Stone Tower Temple
|10
|6
|Sonic Adventure
|Open Your Heart
|Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
|Silmarian Meanderings
|12
|2
|MegaMan Legends
|The Flutter
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Simone (MoonDisc Version)
|10
|3
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Persona Mambo
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pyroxene
|7
|8
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|Algon NS Building (Vision Quest)
|SaGa Frontier II
|Vorspiel (Main Menu)
|9
|4
|Valkyrie Profile
|One Line of Dark, One Line of Light
“Open Your Heart” was just too good for this world, eh? It’s okay, there’s loads more where that came from, just you wait.