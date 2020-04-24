Dad’s Casa Tarot

I was gonna wait until there were more episodes written but cards can represent the same person/thing at different times anyway. I couldn’t find a fit for The Red Door. Leah is explained below.
Dad’s Casa Major Arcana
The Fool– Horatio
The Magician– Grandma Maria
High Priestess– Leah Pemberton
Empress-Carmella
Emperor-Dad
Hierophant-Horatio
The Twins
The Chariot-AMC Gremlin
Justice
The Hermit-Horatio
Wheel of Fortune
Strength
The Hanged Man
Death– Dirty Skeleton
Temperance
The Devil– Nappy
The Tower– Crazy Aunt Sue’s House
The Star-The Lasagna
The Moon– Alligators
The Sun– Avocados
Judgement
The World– The Casa