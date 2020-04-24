Dad’s Casa Tarot

I was gonna wait until there were more episodes written but cards can represent the same person/thing at different times anyway. I couldn’t find a fit for The Red Door. Leah is explained below.

Dad’s Casa Major Arcana

The Fool– Horatio

The Magician– Grandma Maria

High Priestess– Leah Pemberton

Empress-Carmella

Emperor-Dad

Hierophant-Horatio

The Twins

The Chariot-AMC Gremlin

Justice

The Hermit-Horatio

Wheel of Fortune

Strength

The Hanged Man

Death– Dirty Skeleton

Temperance

The Devil– Nappy

The Tower– Crazy Aunt Sue’s House

The Star-The Lasagna

The Moon– Alligators

The Sun– Avocados

Judgement

The World– The Casa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...