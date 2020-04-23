Weekly Games Thread #2 is a Graphic Novel, Not a Comic Book

Happy Thursday! How are you doing, friends? What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, pitch a graphic novel version of a video game that you think would work well in that format (or work hilariously not-well).

Don’t forget to join us tomorrow for the end of Sonic Month with Franchise Festival #88: Sonic the Hedgehog Spinoffs. There are a lot of Sonic spinoffs and I’ve done my best to chart the history of them all! We’ll see how that works out at 9:00 AM EST on April 24.

