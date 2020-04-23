All Good Things…: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Results

All the votes have been tallied and the results are in! We started with 133 characters nominated from all eras of Star Trek on television, and over the last week or so, we’ve debated and discussed and agonized until we finally are left with just one character whose singular appearance on an episode of Trek had the most lasting impression.

Both the third-place match and the championship match were actually fairly one-sided, which came as a surprise to me. In third place, the forward-looking 20th century woman who won Kirk’s heart, but tragically had to die to preserve the timeline. Edith Keeler from “The City on the Edge of Forever” handily defeated her opponent, Lal, by a score of 33-16. Edith came in as a #22 seed, and defeated the Minosian peddler, Mirror Spock, Kevin Uxbrdige, and Alidar Jarok before falling to Gul Madred in the semi-final round.

The final match-up came down to the #1 seeded Dathon versus the #2 Gul Madred. I expected this to be a closer match, but Dathon from TNG’s “Darmok” came away with a run-away victory over Madred, by a score of 38-14. In every match, the Child of Tama never came away with fewer than 35 upvotes. “Darmok” is widely considered to be among the best Star Trek episodes of all time, so it makes sense that it’s guest star would be first in our hearts, and Paul Winfield’s performance is spectacular, even under all that makeup and speaking only in allusions to a wholly fictional body of literature and mythology. Sure, the Tamarian language probably wouldn’t actually work, but as sci-fi story hook it’s genius, and Winfield totally nails it, bringing to life an unforgettable character in the process.

Thanks to everyone who participated in indulging and even encouraging my personal nerd-dom for the last week or so. We did have enough entries to run a second “Lower Decks” tournament, so I just might be back some day. Until then, I have been, and always shall be, your friend.

