Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show do you enjoy that you’d like to see re-imagined in a different time/setting with the same cast?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD, 2020:

For My Man (TV One)

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix)

Growing Up Hip Hop Season Premiere (WEtv)

Sanctuary Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

The House Of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores) (Netflix)

2020 NFL Draft (ABC)

We’re Here (HBO)

Will & Grace Series Finale (NBC)

Will & Grace Retrospective (NBC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 24TH, 2020:

After Life Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Au Pair Nightmare (LMN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout (Food)

Extraction (Netflix)

Hello Ninja (Netflix)

Love 101 (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix)

SATURDAY, APRIL 25TH, 2020:

Bad Education (HBO)

Dying For Motherhood (Lifetime)

Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

SUNDAY, APRIL 26TH, 2020:

Deadly Cults Season Two Premiere (Oxygen)

God Friended Me Series Finale (CBS)

Killer In The Guest House (Lifetime)

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (Showtime)

The Killer Truth Series Premiere (HLN)

The Last Kingdom Season Premiere (Netflix)

Vida Season Premiere (Starz)

MONDAY, APRIL 27TH, 2020:

Cup Of Joe Series Premiere (Quibi)

Floored Series Premiere (Quibi)

Never Have I Ever Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, APRIL 28TH, 2020:

Autism: The Sequel (HBO)

Secrets of the Dead: Building Notre Dame (PBS)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29TH, 2020:

A Secret Love (Netflix)

Destination Fear Season Premiere (Travel)

Extracurricular (Netflix)

Nadiya’s Time To Eat (Netflix)

Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix)

Normal People Series Premiere (Hulu)

Summertime (Netflix)

