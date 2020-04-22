The Day Thread Does All the Work While Crying

Hello, friends! If you’re anything like me, you might have thought that the current situation was a great time to get all sorts of stuff done at home!

How’s that working out for you? Because for me, the answer is “Not great, Bob!”

So, to be helpful, here’s a little guide to The Creative Process!

Think of an idea. Preferably, think of this idea while you’re not in a place where you can do anything about it, like on the phone with your mom, or in a Zoom meeting about your company’s new security process. It’s the best idea ever, right? If you do this, everyone is going to love it. Work on that idea. Eventually. I mean you’ve had a long day, and Final Fantasy VII Remake is right there, and you should check on turnip prices in Animal Crossing, and those Netflix shows aren’t going to binge themselves. Fuck. This is harder than I thought. Finally sit down to work and realize that your idea is way harder to put into practice than you thought it would be. Fuck fuck fuck fuck this shit. This is trash. Everything is trash. I’m trash. Why did I ever think I could do this? Fuck it, I’m going back to Animal Crossing. Maybe the fucking bunny will put me out of my misery. Will this ever be finished? I swear to God this will never end. How did I write five thousand words and I’m still not to the important part? Why did I ever think this was a good idea? It’s finished. It’s terrible. Screw it. This is the worst thing I’ve ever done. If I post this, all of my subscribers will leave in disgust. I’ll be a pariah, roaming the online wastelands, begging on street corners for one measly upvote or reply. Post it anyway. This is what I deserve. People kind of like it? Huh. I guess people kind of like it. Maybe this wasn’t so bad after all. Maybe I’m not trash! Think of an idea. You know what would be great? A sequel!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...