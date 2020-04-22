Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 22

Introducing today’s contestants:

Sharon, an administrative assistant from Alberta, found cousins through DNA testing;

Michael, a funeral director from Illinois, is president of his small town;

Gary, a screenwriter-actor from California, is mainly a dramatist with a bit of weirdness. Gary is a one-game champ with earnings of $22,801.

After a sluggish round one, Sharon came to life in the first part of DJ, opening up a lead that she carried into FJ with $15,200 vs. $9,800 for Michael and $8,800 for Gary.

DD1, $800 – THE CRIME OF THE DECADE – The kidnapping of Charles & Anne Lindbergh’s baby (On the first clue of the game, Gary bet the table limit of $1,000 and missed.)

DD2, $800 – YOU KNOW THE DRILL – Archaeologists in Pakistan found neolithic bodies showing that drills were used to fix these more than 7,000 years ago (Sharon won $2,200 from her leading score of $13,800 vs. $8,600 for Michael.)

DD3, $1,200 – AT REST IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – At the Glenwood Cemetery: Emanuel Leutze, who famously painted “(George) Washington” doing this (Gary won $3,000 from his third-place total of $5,000 vs. $16,400 for Sharon.)

FJ – WORLD ELECTIONS – In 2014 this democratic nation broke the record for total turnout in a single election with more than 500 million voters

Sharon and Michael were correct on FJ, with Sharon making a “wild Canadian” wager of $4,401 to win with $19,601.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could identify a photo of longtime “Meet the Press” host Tim Russert.

TV troubles: Episode titles didn’t lead the players to sitcoms Superstore (“Secret Shopper” & “Cloud 9 Academy”), Mary Tyler Moore (“Love is All Around” & “We Want Baxter”) or The Good Place (“Leap to Faith” & “The Worst Possible Use of Free Will”).

The writers judge you: Apparently if you have an issue with someone saying “very unique”, you are a “language nerd”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is the 30s?

DD2 – What are teeth?

DD3 – What is “…Crossing the Delaware”?

FJ – What is India?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...