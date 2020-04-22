AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Kids on Bikes, Part V

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week, we’re talking about the Storm Sorcerer, whose innate magic can from the power of elemental air. Whether they have a powerful djinn as an ancestor, or they just happened to be too close to a raging magical storm, Storm Sorcerers can control wind and weather and call down lightning and thunder upon their foes from the sky.

At 1st level, the storm magic that suffuses your blood gives you the abilities of a Wind Speaker, allowing you to speak and understand the Primordial language of elemental beings. Your Tempestuous Magic also allows you to call on the winds to whirl around you. Immediately before or after you cast a spell, you can choose to fly up to 10 feet without provoking any attacks of opportunity.

At level 6, you become the Heart of the Storm, gaining permanent resistance to both lightning and thunder damage. In addition, whenever you cast a spell that deals lightning or thunder damage, storm magic erupts around you, dealing damage of the same type to any creatures within 10 feet of you. This damage is equal to half of your Sorcerer level.

Also at 6th level, you learn to be a Storm Guide, giving you the ability to alter the weather around you in a limited way. If it is raining, you can stop the rain around you in a 20-foot radius as an action. Also, as a bonus action you can choose the direction the wind is blowing in a 100-foot radius around you.

When you reach level 14, you’ll be able to call on the Storm’s Fury to rebuke those who harm you. When you’re hit with a melee attack, you can use your reaction to deal lightning damage equal to your sorcerer level to the attacker. That creature also needs to make a STR saving throw or be pushed 20 feet away from you in a straight line.

Finally, at level 18, your Wind Soul reaches its peak. Your resistance to lightning and thunder improves to full-on immunity to lightning and thunder damage, and you gain a flying speed of 60 feet. Also, as an action, you can choose to reduce your flying speed to 30 feet and grant each of your allies (to a maximum of 3 plus your CHA modifier) a 30-foot fly speed of their own for 1 hour.

We’re taking a break from D&D to try a new game, Kids on Bikes! Otto took over GM duties, to give The Wasp a chance to play her own character.

The Hayes Code, as Monica McCoy, the Laid-Back Slacker

Wafflicious, as Mindy Drake, the Brilliant Mathlete

The Wasp, as Susie Quince, the School Reporter

TheCleverGuy, as Artie Gillespie, the Brutish Jock

Josephus Brown, as Dino Kass, the Weird Loner

Counting Sheep Look for Dino’s account of the session in the comments below! [collapse]

