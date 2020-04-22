Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Dealbreakers (04/22/2020)

So you swipe right, and they swipe right, and somebody sends a first message, and the other person responds, you get to talking, and then suddenly out of nowhere, they turn out to have an absolutely heretical preference in pizza toppings and you find yourself forced to unmatch and retreat and block and report to the authorities immediately.

Or maybe not quite that, but what are dealbreakers and instant turnoffs for you?

Thanks a lot to Overcat for the topic suggestion!

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic things. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

