The Creative Endeavors Thread Worked for the Weekend

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

Three days off over the weekend–it looks like my schedule’s settled (for now) at three days a week. Theoretically this left me plenty of time to get some creative work done, but, as mentioned the past couple of weeks, still getting my head around the new normal. That said, made some positive strides on a number of fronts (especially Saturday) and feeling a lot more confident, at least, that I’ll be able to create in the midst of this.

The header this week is the first reference that popped up for me on Google when I searched “Loverboy.” So I ran with it.

How’s your work going?

