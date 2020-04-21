Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 21

Introducing today’s contestants:

Gary, a screenwriter-actor from California, writes about space travel;

Sidra, a marketing manager from Arizona, met her husband after he got a job she was up for;

Andrew, a program manager from Washington state, did pro bono work with AmeriCorps. Andrew is a one-game champ with earnings of $3,599.

By finding DD3 very late in the game, Gary was able to secure first place going into FJ with $16,800 vs. $11,400 for champ Andrew and $4,600 for Sidra.

DD1, $800 – LEGALESE – This 2 word Latin phrase means “way of operating” & shows a pattern of criminal behavior (Andrew didn’t say “let’s dance” this time, but still doubled up to $3,600.)

DD2, $2,000 – SILICON VALLEY – This extremely soft silicate with a hardness of 1 is ground up to make a popular body powder (Andrew won $1,200 from his score of $10,600 vs. $14,400 for Gary.)

DD3, $1,200 – AROUND THE GARDEN – Charles Darwin called this “divine” carnivorous plant of the Americas one of the most wonderful plants in the world (Gary won $2,000 from his total of $14,000 vs. $11,400 for Andrew. With only lower-value clues remaining, an even smaller wager would have been the safest play for Gary here.)

FJ – CONTEMPORARY AUTHORS – Publishers Weekly has dubbed this former middle school English teacher turned bestselling author “storyteller of the gods”

On this second straight FJ about current pop culture, Gary and Sidra were correct, with Gary adding $6,001 to win with $22,801.

That’s before our time: In a category presented by James Taylor, no one could identify the melody of “You’ve Got a Friend”.

Strategy corner: Andrew had a chance to take the lead on DD2, but instead made a small bet that left him in second place. Then with control for an extended period late in the round and DD3 remaining, Andrew selected lower-value clues, allowing Gary to immediately locate DD3 once he had control.

This day in Trebekistan: Three times Alex reassured us that the material on this episode was “easier” than yesterday. However, I watch Jeopardy! to be challenged and learn new things, not necessarily to be asked what I already know.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is modus operandi?

DD2 – What is talc?

DD3 – What is Venus flytrap?

FJ – Who is Rick Riordan?

