Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 20

Introducing today’s contestants:

Andrew, a program manager from Washington state, has accumulated too many books;

Ben, a a quantitative developer & trader from Illinois, ate one of the entire contents of a vending machine;

Felicity, a screenwriter from California, got locked in as a child during a visit. Felicity is a two-game champ with earnings of $32,200.

Round one was solid, but the players really struggled in DJ, with champ Felicity coming out on top into FJ at $6,800 vs. $5,200 for Andrew and $2,800 for Ben.

DD1, $400 – A HISTORY OF CHARITY – The people who founded this organization in 1976 had previously built a bunch of homes in Zaire (Andrew said “let’s dance” and doubled up to $6,800.)

DD2, $1,600 – COUNTRY OF THE BRIDGE – The Bridge of the Americas (not the one in “Sicario”) (Ben lost $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD3 (video), $800 – ELECTORAL COLLEGE – A third party candidate hasn’t won a state in a presidential election since 1968 when this American Independent Party nominee carried Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and his native Alabama (Ben won $1,600 on a true DD.)

FJ – RECENT MOVIE SONGS – In Oct. 2019 this song, a duet, was still in the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart after spending a year on the chart

Only Ben was correct on FJ but he only wagered $401, improving to $3,201. That wasn’t quite good enough, as Andrew bet $1,601 and took the win with $3,599.

That’s before our time: Even after being spotted the word “Seals”, no one knew the organization that sold stamps to help disabled children is Easterseals (formerly Easter Seals).

The more things change dept.: That map of the Electoral College in 1860 looked remarkably similar to how it shapes up in the current day.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Habitat for Humanity?

DD2 – What is Panama?

DD3 – Who was Wallace?

FJ – What is “Shallow”?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...