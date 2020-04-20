Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 21

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 19 Champions:

Spoiler 14 Final Fantasy VII One-Winged Angel 14 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Forest Temple 13 Final Fantasy IX Crystal World 11 Chrono Cross Another Voyage 11 Brave Fencer Musashi Twin Mountain 11 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Dracula’s Castle 10 Brave Fencer Musashi Run Sword Fighter! 10 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne Shala Kun’s Reaverbots Problem 10 Super Mario RPG Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles 9 Starcraft Terran Theme 3 9 Xenogears Small of Two Pieces 9 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Tubelectric 9 Final Fantasy VIII Fragments of Memories 8 Banjo-Kazooie Machine Room 8 Radical Dreamers Day of Summer 8 Diablo Dungeon My very basic and normie take is that “One-Winged Angel” is the best Final Fantasy song. My favorite of any I’ve heard at lest. [collapse]

Group 20 Champions:

Spoiler 10 Final Fantasy VII The Nightmare Begins 9 Chrono Cross Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel 8 Chrono Cross Star-Stealing Girl 8 Final Fantasy Tactics Tutorial 8 Final Fantasy Tactics Back Fire 8 Chrono Cross Jellyfish Sea 8 Xenogears Flight 8 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 1 8 Langrisser V: The End of Legend Aniki Theme 8 Riven Moiety Caves 7 Afterlife (LucasArts) Disco Inferno! 7 Sonic R Super Sonic Racing 7 Xenogears Singing of the Gentle Wind 7 The Sims Neighborhood 2 7 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike You Blow My Mind 7 Xenogears Awakening Another weak Friday group. I wonder if it’s related to the day? Regardless, I’m just glad that the gloriously cheesy “Super Sonic Racing” makes the cut, weak competition or no. [collapse]

Newly added wild cards:

Spoiler 8 Wild Arms 2 The Town to the Western Winds 8 Outlaws The Last Gunfight 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Simone (MoonDisc Version) 8 Planescape: Torment Main Theme 8 Starcraft Terran Theme 1 7 Wipeout 3 Control 7 Deus Ex VersaLife 7 Tekken 2 Nina’s Theme 7 Crash Bandicoot Hog Wild 7 Banjo-Kazooie Mr. Vile’s Game 7 Breath of Fire III Do Your Best! 7 Final Fantasy IX City Under Siege 7 Vagrant Story Ifrit 7 Deus Ex Main Theme Hey, another Crash Bandicoot song clawed its way to 7 votes! “Hog Wild” is probably the closest to iconic any of the first game’s tracks get so I suppose it makes sense. [collapse]

The rest of the group(s):

Spoiler Group 19: 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Blue (MoonDisc Version) 6 Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn Main Theme 6 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Dance of Mystery and Intrigue 6 Glover Atlantis Realm, Level 1 6 Outlaws Sanchez the Outlaw 6 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kimi no Tonari 6 Sonic Adventure Boss: CHAOS – ver.6 6 The Curse of Monkey Island End Credits 6 Star Ocean Encourage 5 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Club Zodiac 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Misty Island (MoonDisc Version) 5 Star Ocean: The Second Story Lose One’s Illusions 5 Soul Calibur In the Name of Father 4 Sentient (PSX) Dubby Jelly 3 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Let’s Go On (Contest) 3 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Persona Rock 3 Revelations: Persona SEBEC Chapter Good Ending 2 Die Hard Trilogy Construction 2 Harvester TV Room Group 20: 6 Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon Transformed Oedo Castle Part 2 6 Super Mario RPG Let’s Try 6 MegaMan X4 Cyber Peacock 6 Diddy Kong Racing Boss Race 6 Valkyrie Profile At the Bottom of Hell is Distortion 6 Diddy Kong Racing Everfrost Peak 6 The Curse of Monkey Island Intro & Main Titles 6 Wipeout 2097 Canada 6 Diddy Kong Racing Taj’s Challenge 6 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Berlin by Night 6 Daikatana Forgotten Sludge 5 Interstate ’76 Revenge Rocco Style 5 Star Fox 64 Zoness 5 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Indigroove 5 Diddy Kong Racing Fossil Canyon 5 Vanguard Bandits Together (JPN Version) 5 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne Kakai Desert 5 SaGa Frontier II Feldschlacht IV (Battle 4) 5 Crash Bandicoot: Warped Dingodile 4 Escape from Monkey Island Star Buccaneers Coffee Shop 4 Space Station Silicon Valley Penguin Playpen 4 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Thank You 4 Descent 2 Techno Industry 4 Quake II Quad Machine 4 The Curse of Monkey Island Map of Blood Island 4 Wipeout 3 Lethal Cut 3 Rocket: Robot on Wheels Mine Blowing 3 Crash Bandicoot: Warped Dr. Neo Cortex 3 Space Station Silicon Valley Level Select [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday April 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday April 21st at 10:00PM Pacific.

