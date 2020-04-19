Leftover Sunday Food Thread 4/19

We’ve been doing a ton of cooking which means we’ve also been eating a ton of leftovers (disclaimer, header image looks nothing like reality). Bought burrito sized flour tortillas so a lot of things have been turned into a burrito. We’ve also made and eaten two spinach pie’s and haven’t had enough so the ingredients are going on the next shopping list along with a cuke to make tzatsiki. We haven’t ordered any restaurant meals since shelter in started, I’d love to support local places but were still doing so much cooking that it would be too much right now.

How are you all holding out?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...