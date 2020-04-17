WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 1

(Mod Note: I would recommend reading the Day 1 Event before jumping in with an intro!)

April 17, XXXXX—2:00pm—It is a beautiful day, with clear, blue skies and a gentle breeze

You get out of your car and walk up the path towards the manor entrance. The trip to Lupine Manor has been surprisingly pleasant, and on the way here, you find yourself thinking about your life and everything that has happened to lead you to this moment. A feeling of hope surges through you as you climb up the marble steps to the open double doors—this is exactly what you need to leave everything behind and start anew.

A woman is waiting for you on the threshold, a smile on her face. She is beautiful, there’s no arguing about it. There is an ethereal quality to her, and you find it hard to look at her for too long lest she disappear into the dark mahogany walls behind her.

Image of Olivia Crain [collapse]

“Welcome to Lupine Manor,” she says. “I’m Olivia Crain. I’m so glad you accepted my invitation.”

The two of you walk into the manor together, and your steps falter slightly as you take in the vastness of the foyer. Cold, white statues stare at you from all sides. You have no time to appreciate the craftsmanship or examine them further before Olivia takes your arm gently, guiding you up the main stairway and towards one of the numerous halls that branches out from the landing.

“You must be exhausted from travelling here,” she begins. “I know the manor is in the middle of nowhere, but it’s worth it, isn’t it? You won’t find a grander place anywhere.”

You nod, noticing that each hall is decorated in a specific color. Your eyes take in yellow, green, and blue. One of the pathways is sealed off with a heavy red door. You open your mouth to ask about it, but Olivia continues talking.

“Before I give you the tour, I’ll take you to your room. You can rest for a bit; everyone else should be arriving soon.”

The walk to your room feels longer than it should, and you’re just starting to wonder just how big the manor is when Olivia stops in front of one of the doors.

“Here you are.” She turns towards you and clasps her hands in front of her. “I hope these next two weeks give us answers. And if nothing else, I’m sure this experience will stay with us long after we’re gone.”

She walks away, and you’re left standing in front of the door. An almost choking fear suddenly presses down on you, so heavy that you can’t breathe. The feeling leaves as quickly as it had come, so quickly that you couldn’t even call after Olivia for help.

You try to shake it off. It’s just nerves. You take a deep breath and reach for the doorknob. The cold metal turns easily in your hand.

DAY 1 EVENT All the players will be assigned into three halls: YELLOW, GREEN, and BLUE. There will be 9 people in each hall. There will be consequences and rewards for living in the same hall, both of which are unknown for now. The hall assignments are determined by the order of each player’s first in-game comment. Specifically, parent comments. Replies don’t count, so reply away! Questions or out-of-game comments don’t count. The colors will cycle through YELLOW, GREEN, and BLUE in that order. For example: First commenter – yellow hall. Second commenter – green hall. Third commenter – blue hall. Fourth commenter – yellow hall. Fifth commenter – green hall. And so on. I (through Olivia Crain) will be commenting on each introduction with hall assignments. You can comment and interact with everyone freely — no need to wait for me to reply to someone first! Both the wolves and the SKs have been informed of this mechanic in advance in their QTs. Aside from this, they do not have any additional information that the rest of the players do not know. Clarifications regarding the event (these are questions that have been asked in QTs or in the thread):

– There might be hall assignment changes in the future, but it won’t affect QTs. Feel free to ask me any questions! [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”.)

(Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”.) 3 Vanilla Wolves – Manor Ghosts Wolves have the combined ability to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. SERIAL KILLERS 2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie Hoho Tiff Spooky Grump Cop Lindsay Indy Owen Side May malthusc Hicks Gramps Raven MLA abstractnoun Thoughts Ralph Jake Creeper dw Pug Lady sagittariuskim Affogato Jude Britta [collapse]

Hall Assignments YELLOW GREEN BLUE [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 6PM PST/9PM EST ON SATURDAY, APRIL 18

