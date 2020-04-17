Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 17 – College Championship day ten

Here are today’s contestants for the deciding game of the College Championship:

Tyler, a senior at Indiana U., earned $200 in the first game of the two-day final;

Nibir, a sophomore at U. of Minnesota, will have $22,195 added to today’s score;

Xiaoke, a sophomore at USC, carries over $800 from yesterday.

Nibir picked up where he left off yesterday, leaving absolutely no doubt he was the best as he cruised into FJ with $27,595. First place was long decided, but second money was up for grabs with Tyler at $14,600 and Xiaoke with $11,600.

DD1, $1,000 – INVENTORS HALL OF FAME – Joshua Lionel Cowen entered the HoF for his work on these playthings, which he branded with his own middle name (Tyler won $2,400 from his score of $4,600, a bet size that suggests he might have been playing for second place at that point.)

DD2, $1,600 – WORLD CAPITALS – Eucalypta, Kangaremu & Cookaburra were suggested names for this capital (Even with his big lead from the previous game, Nibir stayed aggressive, betting his entire $8,400 and doubling up.)

DD3, $1,200 – GET YOUR GROUP ON – The North Star is part of this famous grouping within Ursa Minor (Nibir shut it down, missing after wagering the minimum of $5.)

FJ – HISTORIC FIGURES – In legend, this real European leader fielded an elite corps called the 12 peers that included Oliver & Roland

Everyone knew FJ, although Nibir had some fun and crossed it out (“Who da man?”). For the two days, Nibir finished at $47,700, good for the title and the $100,000 top prize. Tyler ended at $20,000 and won $50,000, while Xiaoke’s total score of $14,000 earned her $25,000 in real money.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players missed the word from Latin for “cow” used to fight smallpox, vaccines.

TV troubles: No one knew that the CW show with the “appropriate” theme “Stop, I’m Already Dead” is “iZombie”, or the IFC comedy starring Fred Armisen, “Portlandia”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What are toy (model) trains?

DD2 – What is Canberra?

DD3 – What is the Little Dipper?

FJ – Who was Charlemagne?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...