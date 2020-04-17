Job Rants Thread – 4/17/2020 – Working From Home Edition IV: Through the Portal of Time

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Full disclosure: I completely spaced on what day it actually was. I would have bet a paycheck on it actually being Thursday, today. I’m told that this is becoming an increasingly common problem in many sectors of life these days, so why don’t we talk about that, along with anything else eating at your brain, this week?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if forced to still be out, and a great weekend. And remember: Time no longer has meaning, but that’s no reason to forget to clock in.

