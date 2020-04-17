Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 20

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 18 Champions:

Spoiler 14 Final Fantasy IX Black Mage Village 14 Super Mario RPG Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers 13 Final Fantasy IX Vivi’s Theme 13 Chrono Cross People Imprisoned by Fate 13 Final Fantasy VIII Blue Fields 11 Einhander Thermosphere 10 Final Fantasy IX Melodies Of Life 10 Super Mario RPG Let’s Go Down the Wine River 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Holes In Your Socks (MoonDisc Version) 10 Grim Fandango Ninth Heaven 10 Wipeout 2097 V Six 10 Jet Grind Radio Rock It On 9 Parasite Eve Main Theme 9 Einhander Impatience 9 Xenogears Stage of Death 9 Sonic Adventure Theme of “Tikal” The top section’s full of usual suspects, but check out Wipeout 2097 with 10 whole votes. Most Wipeout songs haven’t been doing so hot; this one’s a fighter. [collapse]

Newly added wild cards:

Spoiler 9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Theme of RENA 9 Super Mario RPG Slope 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story Endlessly 8 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Persona Mambo 8 Xenogears Steel Giant 8 Alundra The Village of Inoa 8 Mega Man 8 Title theme 8 Legend of Mana Pain the Universe 7 Tetris Attack Boss stage 7 Quake II Descent into Cerberon 7 Descent 2 Ratzez 7 Jet Grind Radio Humming the Bassline 7 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Algon NS Building (Vision Quest) 7 Sonic Adventure At Dawn…for Speed Highway Descent 2’s “Ratzez” is really off-putting, but I love it and it seems I’m not alone. Glad to see it make the next round. [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler 6 Donkey Kong 64 Mine Cart Carnage 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure The Other Jet (MoonDisc Version) 6 Silent Hill Tears of… 6 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Green Grove Zone (Act 1) 6 Mario Party Bowser’s Theme 6 The Curse of Monkey Island Goodsoup Hotel Exterior 5 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Movement 1 4 Bomberman 64 Blue Resort 4 Heroes of Might and Magic II City of the Wizard 4 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers 2D Field 4 Interstate ’76 In the Junkyard 4 Interstate ’76 The T’aint 4 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Magma Cone 4 Crash Team Racing Tiny Arena 3 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Rock It 3 The Sims Neighborhood 6 3 Shining Force III Wind of Despair Horror games haven’t done very well so far. Atmospheric tracks tend to lose a lot when divorced from context. With that in mind, maybe if Silent Hill had told us whose tears those were exactly it could have been enough to secure a crucial 7th vote. Alas, it was not meant to be. [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday April 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific.

