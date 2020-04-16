Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 19

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 17 Champions:

Spoiler 12 Super Mario 64 Dire Dire Docks 11 Chrono Cross Zelbess 10 Banjo-Kazooie Click Clock Wood (Spring) 10 Final Fantasy IX Terra 10 Final Fantasy Tactics Character Introductions 10 NiGHTS Into Dreams The Dragon Gave a Loud Scream 10 The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Inside The Deku Tree 9 Einhander Badlands 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure I’m Waiting for the Night (MoonDisc Version) 8 Sonic Adventure Mechanical Resonance…for Final Egg 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story We Form in Crystals 8 Xenogears Tams, the Man of the Sea 8 Mario Party Rainbow Castle 8 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Dance of Gold 8 Jet Grind Radio That’s Enough 7 Parasite Eve Influence of Deep Dire Dire Docks is one of my favorite songs from this era, so I’m glad it’s won its group. Hopefully a sign of a long run in the elimination rounds. [collapse]

Newly added wild cards:

Spoiler 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Killer Blues (MoonDisc Version) 7 Xenogears Knight of Fire 7 Xenogears Bonds of Sea and Fire 7 Wipeout 3 Xpander 7 Die Hard Trilogy Garage 7 Final Fantasy IX Lindblum 7 Bahamut Lagoon Orerusu Salvation Army 7 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) After the Story 2 7 Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (Lammy Version) 7 Banjo-Kazooie Main Title [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler 6 Diddy Kong Racing Greenwood Village 6 Wave Race 64 Main Title 6 Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Toward the Horizon 6 Soul Calibur Beyond the Horizon 6 Enemy Zero Enemy Zero 05 5 Goldeneye 007 Elevator Music (Caverns) 5 Star Ocean: The Second Story Field of Nede 5 Crash Team Racing Oxide Station 5 MegaMan Legends Reflection Room 4 Interstate ’76 Parlay’in 4 The Curse of Monkey Island Blood Island Beach 4 Daikatana Caution 4 Quake II Adrenaline Junkie 3 Soul Edge Gears of Madness 3 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned The Hotel (Grace Version) 3 Die Hard Trilogy Reception 3 Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh Curtis’ Apartment 3 Heroes of Might and Magic III Stronghold Town 2 Master of Orion II: Battle at Antares Research Complete Theme 2 The Curse of Monkey Island Wally Crying 2 Metal Gear Solid Colosseo [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Friday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Friday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific.

