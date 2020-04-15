Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 18

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 16 Champions:

Spoiler 18 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 17 Final Fantasy VII Main Theme 16 Wild Arms Into the Wilderness 13 Seaman Something Really BAD 12 Grandia Theme 11 Pokemon Red / Blue Opening 11 Final Fantasy VII Jenova Absolute 10 Super Smash Bros. Yoshi’s Island 10 Outlaws The Sawmill 10 Super Mario RPG Docaty Mountain Railroad 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Amazing Water (Splash Garden) 9 Final Fantasy VII You Can Hear The Cry Of The Planet 9 Skies of Arcadia Opening Theme 9 Skullmonkeys Little Bonus Room 9 Final Fantasy VII The Flow Of Life 8 Pokemon Silver/Gold Vs Champion This group’s got a bit of everything; iconic Nintendo classics, some famous JRPG tunes, and the absolutely bizarre “Something Really BAD”, which is gonna go at least 2 rounds further than anyone will admit to being comfortable with, guaranteed. [collapse]

Newly added wild cards:

Spoiler 8 Dynasty Warriors 2 Can’t Quit This 7 Pokemon Pinball Mewtwo Stage 7 Shivers II: Harvest of Souls The Church 7 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 The Objective 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Battle Theme 7 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Castle 7 Diddy Kong Racing Crescent Island 7 Soul Calibur Duelists 7 Skies of Arcadia Air Pirate Island 7 Dragon Warrior VII Village Theme Persona’s not quite the juggernaut in this tournament that I expect it to become in the future, but even in a primordial state it’s getting songs through. [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler 6 SaGa Frontier Last Battle ~Blue~ 6 MegaMan X4 Boss Theme 6 Icewind Dale Kuldahar Theme 6 Mario Party Battle Canyon 6 Diddy Kong Racing Spaceport Alpha 6 Castlevania 64 Opposing Bloodlines 6 MegaMan Legends The Main Gate 6 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Amazing Pirates 6 Vagrant Story Dullahan 6 Ultima Online Vesper 6 Star Ocean: The Second Story Sacred Song 5 Wipeout DOH-T 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure I Kept My Promise To You (MoonDisc Version) 5 Dynasty Warriors 2 Sacred Ground 5 Legend of Legaia Mist Covered Town 5 Rockman & Forte Burner Man 5 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Main Theme 3 Sonic Adventure Sky Deck a Go! Go!…for Sky Deck 2 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Pharmacy Aoba Shop 2 Crash Bash Warp Room 1 The Curse of Monkey Island Voodoo Swamp Oh god what if a 6-voter sneaks into a top 16… At least we’d get one more shot to hear possibly the only song to ever rhyme “ocean” with “lotion”. [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thursday April 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 18 is open until Thursday April 16th at 10:00PM Pacific.

