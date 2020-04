Have a safe and pleasant day, folks! Working again, so feel free to take “Hooray This Shit” if someone has a hanker.

Also, given that this is the second Wednesday in a row I’ve handed it off (my schedule’s changing from week to week under the circumstances in a way that rarely used to happen), I encourage anyone remotely interested to consider taking over the thread in general. I don’t mind doing it, but I’d rather someone who’s regularly able to comment handle things if possible.

