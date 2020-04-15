Werewolf 121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor SIGNUPS

Text-only version

Dearest Guest,

First, let me introduce myself. My name is Olivia Crain. I am a metaphysicist, specializing in the personal occult. I have recently come across an old estate in my research with some interesting history in relation to the paranormal. It is called Lupine Manor, located deep in the country. Now, you might be wondering why someone like me is writing to you. Or perhaps you aren’t surprised at all to receive this letter.

I want to invite you to a two-week stay at Lupine Manor, all expenses paid. The reason why this is addressed to you, specifically, is because you’ve had some experiences with the supernatural yourself. (Don’t worry, everything I know about you is in the public archives!) I’m hoping that your presence there will either confirm or deny the rumors that have been circulating around the manor for nearly a century.

Enclosed are directions to Lupine Manor, along with the dates of the stay. I have also included some proof of my credentials in case you —understandably— have doubts about the legitimacy of my invitation.

If my proposal has piqued your interest, please write back to me at the return address on this envelope.

I hope to see you soon!

Yours,

Olivia

