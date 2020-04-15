Musicians’ Thread: Quarantine Edition

Hello Avocado Musicians! I have no idea how many of you there are, but I wanted to have a discussion (that might turn into a recurring thread) about music, particularly during this time of quarantine. For those of us who are used to performing and playing with friends, it may seem harder to connect with others and exercise our musical talents, so I wrote up a brief thread.

What instrument do you play? Is there anything new you’re using this time to learn/work on? If you’re still collaborating with people, which technology/software are you finding helpful to use?

