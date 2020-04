Good Morning and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Dream Team

This was another suggestion from Adam Farrar.

You can pull any artist, writer , or creator together to work on a superhero, comic book, or miniseries.

Which dream team are bringing together and what project are they working on?

Thanks for stopping by and be sure to check out the other comic related threads here at the Avocado.

