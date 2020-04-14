American Dad “100 Years A Solid Fool” (S17E01)

“While running an errand in Little Columbia, Stan is confronted by his hidden past.”

Welcome to the 17th season of American Dad!

Steve needs his library card laminated, or as Francine calls it ” his douchey liberty card”

Stan take the family to Little Columbia to get the job done right, “those edges never curl”

There , Stan regales the family of a time he was a young agent. Roger is part of this story, even though Stan doesn’t really get it until the end. Cue the Miami Vice homage.

Stan gets sent to Columbia with an newly hired interpreter to take down El Narco, who of course turns out to be Roger

Things happen, Roger does stuff, tried to bring El Narco back to the US

Stan is made a fool.

Lessons learned?

This one for me was very mediocre. Even on a 2nd watch. Not much new ground covered here form American Dad, and I don’t have much to add other than any new American Dad is better than no new American Dad

Grade: C+

