Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you may post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

This week, we’re taking it back to the infamous year of 2004. We’re getting into some real salad days now. List your favorites below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...