Avocado April Madness: Championship!

HERE WE ARE. The final showdown! The biggest bracket! But first, an acknowledgement of our beloved, fallen competitors:

Raymond Holt

Grunkle Stan

In another, frankly more fascinating world, these two would’ve been facing each other down for the title. It was only a few votes away from happening. And the Holt and Stan campaigners’ efforts are acknowledged and appreciated.

But anyway, on to the final bout. In the first corner, representing Drama: She’s lean, she’s mean, she comes from a spin-off… It’s KIM WEXLER!

And in the other corner, representing Sci-Fi/Fantasy: He’s everybody’s favorite zen FBI agent… DALE COOPER!

There are no more votes to trade. It’s just you and your persuasion—and any friends you may have managed to make along the way.

Best of luck.

The Championship will be open until 6 PM EST on Monday, April 13.

