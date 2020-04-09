Triviacados: Thursday, April 9, 2020

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.
Quiz Note: The questions in this quiz are derived from the 2014 US Citizenship Naturalization test (see Source link) and may be re-phrased here, or clarified. In the actual oral test, applicants are asked up to 10 of 100 civics (history and government) questions. They must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass.
Or visit the quiz here.
Remember to post your results (as a %) in the Results thread (sort by Oldest), including time left on the clock for tie-breaking purposes.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.