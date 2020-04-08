The Carter Burke Night Thread (April 8)

This thread is dedicated to Carter J Burke, Special Projects Director of Weyland-Yutani (Space) Corp’s Special Services Division, played by Paul Reiser. Did you know his death scene was filmed but later excised from Aliens? It resurfaced years later on the anniversary Blu-Ray edition of the saga. I think it was a sensible edit; the scene would interrupt the tension of Ripley’s search for Newt, and also reduces the gestation period of the alien to a matter of minutes. Still, it would explain why an unexpected explosion later rocks Ripley and Newt as they try to escape the Queen.

