Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: how are your books organized? Personally, I’m extremely organized, except for my books. No order whatsoever. Books are higgledy-piggledy, with some authors scattered among different rooms. It really is baffling why I never ordered anything, but I know where everything is, so I’m not about to reform. Feel free to post pics of your shelves, and show off your style!

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

4/15: cookbooks (h/t to Lil Lentil)

4/22: rank books by author (h/t to Troubled)

4/29: books you’d recommend but you haven’t read in years

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

