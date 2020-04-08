Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 8 – College Championship day three

Here are today’s College Championship contestants:

Kylie, a senior at Penn State, tried out for the show on a whim;

Londyn, a sophomore at U. of Mississippi, is open to any opportunities that come her way; and

Alistair, a sophomore at UCSD, sings in a choir that will take anyone.

Alistair missed both of his DDs, Kylie was correct on hers, but it was Londyn who dominated most of the way, leading into FJ with $19,400 vs. $10,400 for Kylie and $400 for Alistair.

DD1, $800 – STATE THE STATE – 4 U.S. states touch Mexico; this state’s 140-mile border is the shortest (Alistair lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – THE OLYMPIC GAMES – The U.S. last hosted the Summer Games in 1996 in this state capital (Kylie won $3,000 from her score of $8,200 vs. $12,600 for Londyn.)

DD3, $1,200 – THE SOLAR SYSTEM – Believed to be made of metallic hydrogen, not water, the largest ocean in the solar system is on this planet (On the next-to-last clue of the round, Alistair lost $6,200 on a true DD.)

FJ – AMERICAN AUTHORS – She published under her middle name; her first name was Nelle, Ellen backward in honor of her grandmother Ellen Finch

Only Londyn was correct on FJ, adding $1,401 to advance with $20,801 and make it three straight sophomores to win their games. Kylie maintained a very faint pulse in the tournament after dropping $8,400 to $2,000, while Alistair lost $399 and was eliminated at $1.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue about a “top-selling energy drink”, no one took a guess with Red Bull.

This day in Trebekistan: After Alistair made the James Holzhauer all in shoving motion on DD3, Alex could not have been more delighted about the influence the professional gambler has on the youth of today.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is California?

DD2 – What is Atlanta?

DD3 – What is Jupiter?

FJ – Who was Harper Lee? (Judging the writers: starting the FJ clue with “She published under her middle name” potentially suggests the writer used only a single name. “She published under her middle and last names” would have been more accurate.)

