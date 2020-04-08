Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 13

(full playoff standings can always be found here)
Group 11 Champions:
|18
|Super Mario RPG
|Beware the Forest Mushrooms
|18
|Final Fantasy VII
|JENOVA
|17
|Super Mario 64
|Bob-Omb Battlefield
|17
|Final Fantasy IX
|You’re Not Alone
|16
|Marvel vs Capcom 2
|Player Select
|15
|Super Mario RPG
|Fight Against an Armed Boss
|14
|Super Mario RPG
|Let’s Play “Geno”
|12
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Wood Carving Partita
|12
|Final Fantasy IX
|Loss of Me
|12
|Chrono Cross
|Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon
|11
|Final Fantasy VII
|Victory Fanfare
|11
|Diablo
|Tristram
|11
|Threads of Fate
|To the Ultimate Relic
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Dilemma
|11
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Decisive Battle
|11
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Fire Fire (PaRappa Version)
After Friday’s sorry display we’ve got a pretty strong showing. Mario games from 1996 dominate the top half here.
Wild Card Standings:
Our quite unwieldy wild card list grows larger still. Infamous flop Daikatana scored a berth this time around; I’m sure it’s just happy that people aren’t yelling at it for once.
|12
|Half Life
|Adrenaline Horror
|11
|Super Smash Bros.
|Kongo Jungle
|11
|Guilty Gear
|Meet Again (Justice Theme)
|11
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|LeChuck’s Evil Stories
|11
|Koudelka
|Dead
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|11
|Diddy Kong Racing
|T.T.’s Theme
|11
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|Pioneer 2
|11
|Skies of Arcadia
|Military Facility Dungeon
|11
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Staff Credits
|10
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Spider-Man’s Theme
|10
|Fallout 2
|Beyond the Canyon
|10
|Zill O’ll
|Fierce Battle
|10
|Interstate ’76
|Vigilante Shuffle
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
|10
|Planescape: Torment
|Annah’s Theme
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Blue Star…for Casinopolis
|10
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|A Premonition of War
|10
|Mega Man 8
|Stage Select
|10
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Prayer
|10
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|10
|Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
|Deep In the Dying Forest
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version)
|10
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Anxiety
|10
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Carrotus
|10
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 2
|10
|MegaMan X4
|Opening Stage – Zero
|10
|Chrono Cross
|Home Village Arni
|10
|SaGa Frontier II
|Feldschlacht III (Battle 3)
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version)
|10
|Bomberman Hero
|Redial
|10
|Final Fantasy VII
|On That Day Five Years Ago
|10
|Final Fantasy VII
|A Full Scale Attack
|10
|Revelations: Persona
|Velvet Room
|10
|Jet Grind Radio
|Yellow Bream
|10
|PaRappa the Rapper
|Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi
|10
|Daikatana
|Ice Passages Medley
|9
|Tex Murphy: Overseer
|Hello Handsome
|9
|Policenauts (PSX)
|Criminal Investigation (Part I)
|9
|Blast Corps
|Beeton Tracks
|9
|Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
|Silmarian Meanderings
|9
|Metal Gear Solid
|The Best is Yet to Come
|9
|Guilty Gear
|Writhe in Pain
|9
|Interstate ’76
|NEVER Get Outta the Car
|9
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|Return to Houston
|9
|Descent 2
|Cold Reality
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Sakura theme
|9
|Valkyrie Profile
|To the Other Side of the Earth
|9
|Interstate ’76
|Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
|9
|Star Fox 64
|Area 6
|9
|Shenmue
|A New Departure
|9
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|9
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pyroxene
|9
|MegaMan Legends
|Concerto of Hapshi Code
|9
|The Operative: No One Lives Forever
|Main Title
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Oath
|9
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Pokemon Mansion
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Message from Nightopia
|9
|Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
|Skyhook Battle
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Dying Light
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Mountainmen’s Song
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
|9
|Ultima Online
|Minoc
|9
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
|9
|Banjo-Tooie
|Mr. Patch
|9
|Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
|Emilio’s Theme
|9
|Skies of Arcadia
|Black Pirates’ Theme
|9
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Blues
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Someday
|9
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Door to the Heavens
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Tower of Death
|9
|Quest for Glory IV
|Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Pokemon Center
|9
|Grandia
|New Parm City
|9
|Final Fantasy IX
|Chamber Of A Thousand Faces
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Rolento theme
|9
|Diablo II
|Sanctuary
|9
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|China Vox
|9
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|One More Win
|9
|Command and Conquer: Red Alert
|Hell March
|9
|Threads of Fate
|Passing Through the Forest
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Stone Tower Temple
|9
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|Something in the Air (Omikron Version)
|9
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Pirate Lagoon
|9
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Menu
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Captain Rottingham
|9
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|#X
|9
|Sonic R
|Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|The Barbery Coast
|9
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Ripple Star
|9
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|Sudden Change
|9
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|0² Battle
|9
|Suikoden II
|The Chase
|9
|Dragon Warrior VII
|Fishbel Town
|9
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Baby Baby (PaRappa Version)
|9
|Wipeout 3
|Know Where to Run
|9
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Rusty Bucket Bay
|9
|Descent 2
|Crush
|9
|The Neverhood
|Klaymen’s Theme
|9
|Mischief Makers
|Volcanic
|9
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|Quiet Curves
|9
|Banjo-Tooie
|Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side)
|9
|Icewind Dale
|Icewind Dale Theme
|9
|Star Ocean
|What Should Be
|9
|Afterlife (LucasArts)
|Four Surfers of the Apocalypso
|9
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Song Of Silver Tsumugi Threads (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Captain America’s Theme
|9
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|Silhouette Dance
|8
|Front Mission 3
|Assault
|8
|Command & Conquer: Red Alert
|Floating
|8
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Colony
|8
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|Main Theme
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Evil Queen
|8
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|The Aurora Stone
|8
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Field of Expel
|8
|Wing Commander: Prophecy
|Track 8
|8
|Deus Ex
|UNATCO
|8
|Unreal Gold
|Interlude II
|8
|Command & Conquer: Red Alert
|Bog
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Duke Nukem 3D
|Main Theme (Grabbag)
|8
|Super Smash Bros.
|Planet Zebes
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
|I am Impact
|8
|Forsaken (PC)
|Gargantuan
|8
|Wipeout 2097
|Body in Motion
|8
|Super Smash Bros.
|Opening
|8
|Shining Force III
|A Distant Journey
|8
|Diablo II
|Desert
|8
|SaGa Frontier II
|Vorspiel (Main Menu)
|8
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Amphibian Paradise
|8
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Roll’s Theme
|8
|Destruction Derby 2
|Track 10 (Little Pig)
|8
|Star Fox 64
|Venom
|8
|Soul Edge
|Asian Dawn
|8
|Einhander
|Factory
|8
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Keep Your Head Up!
|8
|Shenmue
|Shenhua (Original Version)
|8
|Wipeout
|Cairodrome
|8
|Soul Calibur
|Sweet Illusion
|8
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Fright Flight (Lammy Version)
|8
|Fallout 2
|Dream Town
|8
|Extreme-G
|Devil Speed Unborn
|8
|Xenogears
|Wings
|8
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Ikana Valley
|8
|Silent Hill
|Until Death
|8
|Xenogears
|Shattering Egg of Dreams
|8
|Escape from Monkey Island
|Scumm Bar (Main)
|8
|SaGa Frontier
|Battle #5
|7
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Game Intro
|7
|Koudelka
|Requiem
|7
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version)
|7
|Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
|Save Room Theme
|7
|Star Fox 64
|Katina
|7
|Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
|Tiny
|7
|Descent 2
|Robot Jungle
|7
|Christmas NiGHTS
|Dream Bells ~Christmas NiGHTS Event~
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Eikichi’s Theme
|7
|Wipeout 2097
|Tin There
|7
|Vagrant Story
|Ogre
|7
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|The Torture Room
|7
|Harvester
|Lodge 1
|7
|Escape from Monkey Island
|A Life of Endless Puzzles
|7
|Glover
|Atlantis Realm, Level 3
|7
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version)
|7
|Radical Dreamers
|Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1)
|7
|Harvester
|Grave
|7
|The Neverhood
|Southern Front Porch Whistler
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Falling Off The Cliff
|7
|Crash Team Racing
|Boss Race
|7
|Mega Man 8
|Astro Man
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Passing Out
|7
|Skies of Arcadia
|Valua City
|7
|Tomb Raider II
|Lara Plays in the Snow
|7
|Titanic: Adventure Out of Time
|C-Deck
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Stan Returns
|7
|Die Hard Trilogy
|Harlem
|7
|MegaMan Legends
|Apple Market
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Kazunoha Detective Office
|7
|Wing Commander: Prophecy
|Main Theme
|7
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 4
|7
|MegaMan Legends
|The Flutter
|7
|Fallout
|Radiation Storm
|7
|Soul Calibur
|Worth Dying For
|7
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|Spunky
|7
|Metal Gear Solid
|Cavern
|7
|Rocket: Robot on Wheels
|Whoopie World Main
|7
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Love Theme
|7
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Goodbye, Pistol (MoonDisc Version)
|7
|Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
|Rage
|7
|Vandal Hearts
|Burning Sorrow
|7
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Frost Dragon
|7
|Valkyrie Profile
|Until You See the Gathering Darkness in the Nightmare
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Maya’s Theme
|7
|Marvel vs Capcom
|War Machine’s Theme
|7
|Rockman & Forte
|Tengu Man
|7
|Xenogears
|Dazil, City of Burning Sands
|7
|Tekken 2
|Quiet Interim Report
|7
|Tactics Ogre (PSX)
|Theme of Black Knight
|7
|Xenogears
|Fuse
|7
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version)
|7
|System Shock 2
|Ops 2
The rest of the group:
|6
|Sonic Adventure
|Unknown from M.E. …Theme of “Knuckles The Echidna”
|5
|MegaMan X5
|Sigma First Encounter
|5
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|The Windmill
|4
|Soul Calibur
|Bred from the Gap
|4
|Afterlife (LucasArts)
|Track 3
|4
|Suikoden II
|If You Listen Carefully
|3
|Planescape: Torment
|Sigil
|3
|MegaMan Legends
|Theodore Bruno
|3
|Heroes of Might and Magic II
|City Of The Sorceress
|3
|Fire Emblem Thracia 776
|Defeat is Near
|3
|Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout
|Pan’s Theme
|3
|Enemy Zero
|Agony
|3
|Baldur’s Gate
|Safe in Beregost
You cowards keep axing all the fun songs from Sonic Adventure. You realize this will do nothing to discourage me right? Shadow The Hedgehog has like 10 vocal tracks and I’m going to make you listen to them all. I will have my revenge yet!
Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.
Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 13 will be active until Thursday April 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 14 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday April 9th at 10:00PM Pacific.