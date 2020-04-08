Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 13

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 11 Champions:

Spoiler 18 Super Mario RPG Beware the Forest Mushrooms 18 Final Fantasy VII JENOVA 17 Super Mario 64 Bob-Omb Battlefield 17 Final Fantasy IX You’re Not Alone 16 Marvel vs Capcom 2 Player Select 15 Super Mario RPG Fight Against an Armed Boss 14 Super Mario RPG Let’s Play “Geno” 12 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Wood Carving Partita 12 Final Fantasy IX Loss of Me 12 Chrono Cross Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon 11 Final Fantasy VII Victory Fanfare 11 Diablo Tristram 11 Threads of Fate To the Ultimate Relic 11 Chrono Cross Dilemma 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Decisive Battle 11 Um Jammer Lammy Fire Fire (PaRappa Version) After Friday’s sorry display we’ve got a pretty strong showing. Mario games from 1996 dominate the top half here. [collapse]

Wild Card Standings:

Spoiler Our quite unwieldy wild card list grows larger still. Infamous flop Daikatana scored a berth this time around; I’m sure it’s just happy that people aren’t yelling at it for once. 12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror 11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle 11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) 11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories 11 Koudelka Dead 11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia 11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme 11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits 10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme 10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon 10 Zill O’ll Fierce Battle 10 Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle 10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis 10 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme 10 Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis 10 Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War 10 Mega Man 8 Stage Select 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer 10 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man 10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) 10 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety 10 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Carrotus 10 Starcraft Terran Theme 2 10 MegaMan X4 Opening Stage – Zero 10 Chrono Cross Home Village Arni 10 SaGa Frontier II Feldschlacht III (Battle 3) 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version) 10 Bomberman Hero Redial 10 Final Fantasy VII On That Day Five Years Ago 10 Final Fantasy VII A Full Scale Attack 10 Revelations: Persona Velvet Room 10 Jet Grind Radio Yellow Bream 10 PaRappa the Rapper Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi 10 Daikatana Ice Passages Medley 9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks 9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) 9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 Descent 2 Cold Reality 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 9 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother 9 Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 Shenmue A New Departure 9 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You? 9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene 9 MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code 9 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Oath 9 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia 9 Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon) 9 Ultima Online Minoc 9 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme 9 Banjo-Tooie Mr. Patch 9 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 Skies of Arcadia Black Pirates’ Theme 9 Blade Runner (1997) Blues 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Someday 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death 9 Quest for Glory IV Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 9 Grandia New Parm City 9 Final Fantasy IX Chamber Of A Thousand Faces 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme 9 Diablo II Sanctuary 9 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win 9 Command and Conquer: Red Alert Hell March 9 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest 9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple 9 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Something in the Air (Omikron Version) 9 Diddy Kong Racing Pirate Lagoon 9 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu 9 The Curse of Monkey Island Captain Rottingham 9 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers #X 9 Sonic R Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals) 9 The Curse of Monkey Island The Barbery Coast 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star 9 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle 9 Suikoden II The Chase 9 Dragon Warrior VII Fishbel Town 9 Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (PaRappa Version) 9 Wipeout 3 Know Where to Run 9 Banjo-Kazooie Rusty Bucket Bay 9 Descent 2 Crush 9 The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme 9 Mischief Makers Volcanic 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Quiet Curves 9 Banjo-Tooie Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) 9 Icewind Dale Icewind Dale Theme 9 Star Ocean What Should Be 9 Afterlife (LucasArts) Four Surfers of the Apocalypso 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Song Of Silver Tsumugi Threads (MoonDisc Version) 9 Marvel vs Capcom Captain America’s Theme 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Silhouette Dance 8 Front Mission 3 Assault 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Floating 8 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Colony 8 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Main Theme 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version) 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen 8 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Aurora Stone 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story Field of Expel 8 Wing Commander: Prophecy Track 8 8 Deus Ex UNATCO 8 Unreal Gold Interlude II 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Bog 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version) 8 Duke Nukem 3D Main Theme (Grabbag) 8 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version) 8 Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon I am Impact 8 Forsaken (PC) Gargantuan 8 Wipeout 2097 Body in Motion 8 Super Smash Bros. Opening 8 Shining Force III A Distant Journey 8 Diablo II Desert 8 SaGa Frontier II Vorspiel (Main Menu) 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Amphibian Paradise 8 Marvel vs Capcom Roll’s Theme 8 Destruction Derby 2 Track 10 (Little Pig) 8 Star Fox 64 Venom 8 Soul Edge Asian Dawn 8 Einhander Factory 8 Um Jammer Lammy Keep Your Head Up! 8 Shenmue Shenhua (Original Version) 8 Wipeout Cairodrome 8 Soul Calibur Sweet Illusion 8 Um Jammer Lammy Fright Flight (Lammy Version) 8 Fallout 2 Dream Town 8 Extreme-G Devil Speed Unborn 8 Xenogears Wings 8 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Ikana Valley 8 Silent Hill Until Death 8 Xenogears Shattering Egg of Dreams 8 Escape from Monkey Island Scumm Bar (Main) 8 SaGa Frontier Battle #5 7 Blade Runner (1997) Game Intro 7 Koudelka Requiem 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version) 7 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Save Room Theme 7 Star Fox 64 Katina 7 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Tiny 7 Descent 2 Robot Jungle 7 Christmas NiGHTS Dream Bells ~Christmas NiGHTS Event~ 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Eikichi’s Theme 7 Wipeout 2097 Tin There 7 Vagrant Story Ogre 7 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Torture Room 7 Harvester Lodge 1 7 Escape from Monkey Island A Life of Endless Puzzles 7 Glover Atlantis Realm, Level 3 7 Um Jammer Lammy Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version) 7 Radical Dreamers Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1) 7 Harvester Grave 7 The Neverhood Southern Front Porch Whistler 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Falling Off The Cliff 7 Crash Team Racing Boss Race 7 Mega Man 8 Astro Man 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Passing Out 7 Skies of Arcadia Valua City 7 Tomb Raider II Lara Plays in the Snow 7 Titanic: Adventure Out of Time C-Deck 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Stan Returns 7 Die Hard Trilogy Harlem 7 MegaMan Legends Apple Market 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kazunoha Detective Office 7 Wing Commander: Prophecy Main Theme 7 Starcraft Terran Theme 4 7 MegaMan Legends The Flutter 7 Fallout Radiation Storm 7 Soul Calibur Worth Dying For 7 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Spunky 7 Metal Gear Solid Cavern 7 Rocket: Robot on Wheels Whoopie World Main 7 Blade Runner (1997) Love Theme 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Goodbye, Pistol (MoonDisc Version) 7 Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh Rage 7 Vandal Hearts Burning Sorrow 7 Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon 7 Valkyrie Profile Until You See the Gathering Darkness in the Nightmare 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Maya’s Theme 7 Marvel vs Capcom War Machine’s Theme 7 Rockman & Forte Tengu Man 7 Xenogears Dazil, City of Burning Sands 7 Tekken 2 Quiet Interim Report 7 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Theme of Black Knight 7 Xenogears Fuse 7 Omikron: The Nomad Soul New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version) 7 System Shock 2 Ops 2 [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler 6 Sonic Adventure Unknown from M.E. …Theme of “Knuckles The Echidna” 5 MegaMan X5 Sigma First Encounter 5 The Curse of Monkey Island The Windmill 4 Soul Calibur Bred from the Gap 4 Afterlife (LucasArts) Track 3 4 Suikoden II If You Listen Carefully 3 Planescape: Torment Sigil 3 MegaMan Legends Theodore Bruno 3 Heroes of Might and Magic II City Of The Sorceress 3 Fire Emblem Thracia 776 Defeat is Near 3 Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout Pan’s Theme 3 Enemy Zero Agony 3 Baldur’s Gate Safe in Beregost You cowards keep axing all the fun songs from Sonic Adventure. You realize this will do nothing to discourage me right? Shadow The Hedgehog has like 10 vocal tracks and I’m going to make you listen to them all. I will have my revenge yet! [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 13 will be active until Thursday April 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 14 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday April 9th at 10:00PM Pacific.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...