AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Kids on Bikes, Part III

We’re back to subclass spotlights this week, and back to the Wizard, where we’ll focus on the School of Transmutation. This Wizard school specializes in magic that’s used to turn one thing into something else. At 2nd level, the Transmutation Savant wizard will spend only half the normal amount of time and gold to copy any spells from the Transmutation school into their spellbook.

Also at 2nd level, the Transmuter Wizard will know how to perform some Minor Alchemy. You can take one object made entirely of wood, stone, iron, copper, or silver and transform it to be made of a different one of those materials. For instance, you could turn a wooden coin into a silver piece to bribe a guard. Just be sure you can leave fairly quickly, since the transformation only lasts for an hour!

When you reach 6th level, you gain the ability to create a Transmuter’s Stone, which grants a boon to whatever creature has the stone in its possession. The stone can grant a creature darkvision to a range of 60 feet; a 10-foot increase in walking speed; proficiency in CON saves; or resistance to acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder damage. You can only have one stone created at any given time, but you can also change the benefit of the stone whenever you cast a transmutation spell, as long as the stone is in your possession.

By level 10, you become a Shapechanger in your own right. You can add the Polymorph spell into your spellbook for free, and you can cast it on yourself without using one of your spell slots, as long as you’re not changing into too powerful a beast. You can only cast the spell this way once before needing a short or long rest to recharge, but of course you can continue using the spell with your normal spell slots.

At level 14, you are a Master Transmuter, and you can use the transmutation magic stored in your transmuter’s stone in a single burst for one of four magical effects. Doing so destroys the stone, but you can create a new one after a long rest. The effects you can choose from are as follows:

Major Transformation: You turn one nonmagical object (no larger than a 5-foot cube) into any other nonmagical object of equal or lesser value

Panacea: You can remove all curses, diseases, and poisons from one creature, and restore that creature to its maximum hit points

Restore Life: You can cast the Raise Dead spell without expending a spell slot, and without needing to have the spell prepared or even copied into your spellbook

Restore Youth: You can reduce a creature’s apparent age by 3d10 years (to a minimum of 13 years)

We’re taking a break from D&D to try a new game, Kids on Bikes! The Wasp is acting as the GM, while the rest of us take on the roll of everyday teenagers living in Springfield, OR in the early 1990s:

The Hayes Code, as Monica McCoy, the Laid-Back Slacker

Wafflicious, as Mindy Drake, the Brilliant Mathlete

Otto, as Tiffany McCoy, the Plastic Beauty

TheCleverGuy, as Artie Gillespie, the Brutish Jock

Josephus Brown, as Dino Kass, the Weird Loner

This week’s recap comes from Monica McCoy, played so brilliantly by The Hayes Code. Thanks for taking over the write-up this week, Hayes!

Bigfoot Reunion So, we were helping Alice get Foot-Foot back to his family. Dino and I went to the library to look up some maps of the area to see if we could narrow down where in the woods it was a little, while Mindy put Foot-Foot up overnight in her parents’ weird sex shed. Meanwhile, my sister tracked down a couple of bottles of booze for us to take ‘hiking’ – that way, if we got caught wandering around in the woods, we’d just get in trouble for that and they wouldn’t, you know, notice the sasquatch with us. Hopefully. I packed a bunch of cereal and mixed it together in one box to make an efficient and nutritious (I mean, probably) trail snack. It had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Pebbles, Chex, and Total. Total’s that cereal where one bowl equals about fifty bowls of anything else, so I figured it would last a while in case of emergencies. Also, I had something to feed to a deer on the way in. A little ways down the trail, we actually ran into Dad with some other guy from his logging job! Luckily, they didn’t see us, but from what we heard them talking about, Dad’s totally in on this whole sasquatch-capturing thing. Which honestly, I always thought he was kinda too boring for, y’know? Anyway, lucky Alice could talk to animals, and I was able to bribe that deer with the rest of the cereal to cause a distraction. Goodbye, cereal, but at least we got away. So it was a long walk, and we got into the booze a little. I was okay ‘cause I’ve trained on beer, but Tiffany got all drunk and shitty and started complaining about wanting to go back. Even when we found Foot-Foot’s family, which was like, how often do you find a bunch of sasquatches, Tiffany just kept complaining because they were naked (she was pretty slammed by then, I guess) and trying to walk off on her own. Which obviously I couldn’t let her do, ‘cause in her condition she would probably fall down a hole or something. Foot-Foot’s safe, at least, and we didn’t get caught. But I dunno if things between me and Tiffany are gonna be the same after some of that stuff she said… [collapse]

