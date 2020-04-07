Best Chinese Food Tournament: Round 2!

Our first round of elimination is now complete! At this point, mostly because I’m salty (and spicy and mala and umami) about mapo tofu losing, we’ll switch to a double-elimination format, with the second-placers from round one going into the loser’s bracket for a final head-to-head contest between two champions.

With that in mind, a tip of the hat and a swirl of the wok to the 32 dishes that were eliminated for good in Round 1.

Suckling Roast Pig

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

Shrimp Curry

Ginger Beef

Fried Wonton Chips

Bolo Bao

Si Yay Wong Chow Mein

Beef Chop Suey

Yushang Eggplant

Gobi Manchurian

Braised Chicken Feet

Buddha’s Delight

Lemon Chicken

Shanghai Rice Cake

Pork With Crispy Skin

Cantonese Style Lobster

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Seafood Bird’s Nest

Tomato Eggs

Egg Foo Yung

Sesame Balls

Hot Dog Bao

Cucumber Salad

Fuqi Feipian

Laziji

Lamian

Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Salt and Pepper Pork Chops

Steamed Fish With Ginger and Scallions

Singapore Mei Fun

Some other notable results from round 1:

Sesame Chicken was the highest-scoring winner, at 44 votes. It also scored the biggest blowout, beating its second-place opponent by 34 votes and its third-place opponent by a whopping 39 votes.

The lowest-scoring winner was Cheung Fan at only 17 votes, winning by a healthy margin of 9.

The biggest come-from-behind win came in Match 15, where fan-favorite Combination Fried Rice rallied from a #39 seed to beat the #15 seed Green Onion Cakes, the highest-seeded loser so far.

Three matches featured ties: Match 29 sported a thrilling three-way draw between General Tso’s Tofu, Salt and Pepper Pork Chops, and Shrimp Toast at 16 votes each;

Match 16 featured a two-way battle for first place between Sweet and Sour Chicken and Moo Shu Pork, both at 20 votes; and Match 28 featured another tie for first between Chicken with Broccoli and Spicy Green Beans, likewise at 20 votes each. I’ve broken all three ties according to my own preferences.

The narrowest victory was by Canadian superstar Ginger Beef, winning by only a single point over second-placer Black Bean Chicken.

