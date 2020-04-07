Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (4/7)

Welcome to the weekly movie thread! Times like this are a great reminder that movies can be a wonderful distraction from the every day. Let’s talk about films! What have you seen lately? Any gems you caught on streaming? Savoring its view of the world outside and how it used to be filled with crowds of people like Brad Pitt savoring the daytime world in Interview With a Vampire?

Which leads us to today’s prompt: what kind of film is your equivalent to comfort food?

For me, it’s cheesy comedies. Pictured above is Kung Pow! Enter the Fist, a film where Steve Oedekerk inserts himself in a 70’s kung fu film (1976’s Tiger and Crane Fists). It’s full of quotable absurd lines and really, REALLY dumb gags. Like, the main villain is named “Betty” for some reason. Oedekerk dubs all of the voices himself, going with a silly high pitched voice for the main female character and whiny for the sidekick character.

Does a tongue have an eyes and mouth? It does. What else can you expect from a guy who did a short film where Star Wars was re-enacted with thumb people?



This film (viewed several times via DVD and constant replays on Comedy Central) got me through a lot of uncertain times just out of college and working for the first time. I imagine it was a comfort the year it was released too: 2002, when world events the year prior made people far less assured and way more anxious than they used to be. Maybe not, though. It only made $17 million and had overwhelmingly negative reviews. But it was my comfort food film, darn it!

It’s not Moliere… but dang it sometimes you just want to hear old footage overdubbed so the guy points out his nipples look like Milk Duds.

Avocado film reviews:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...