The Monday Politics Thread is Still Safer at Home

Are we still seriously listening to this fuck stick?

US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to prepare for the “toughest week” of the coronavirus pandemic yet, predicting a surge in deaths. At his daily briefing, Mr Trump said “there will be death” in a grim assessment of the days ahead. He sought to reassure the worst-hit states, promising medical supplies and military personnel to combat the virus. But in contrast to his warning, Mr Trump suggested easing social-distancing guidelines for Easter. “We have to open our country again,” Mr Trump told a news conference at the White House on Saturday. “We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

Fuck’s sake.

Mr Trump’s calls to relax restrictions came on the day confirmed coronavirus infections in the US surpassed 300,000, the highest number in the world. As of Saturday, there were almost 8,500 deaths from Covid-19 in the US, with most in New York state. New York state recorded 630 more deaths, another daily record that takes its toll to 3,565. The state now has almost as many cases – more than 113,000 – as the whole of Italy, one of the countries worst-hit by coronavirus.

I’m still old enough to remember when the GOP claimed the ACA was going to include death panels for the elderly, and that’s why we couldn’t pass it. But now the stock market is vulnerable, so it’s okay now if we just decide to let people die to save some money.

The US reached a grim milestone with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day, and officials are warning the next two weeks will be crucial in the fight to stop the spread. With 1,344 new deaths reported Saturday, the US had the most fatalities recorded in one day. And with the number of cases continuing to rise around the country, it’s unlikely to be the last such record. On Sunday, the nationwide death toll had climbed to at least 9,132 people, with at least 321,762 cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

Stay safer at home.

