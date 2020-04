The problem: You’ve got a lot of beautiful art hanging up around your house, but nobody can come over to see any of it.

The solution: Show it off here!

Take some pictures of some of your favorite pictures (or paintings, pottery, statues, mobiles, or whatever) that liven up your home and share them with us.

Here are a couple masterpieces hanging in the kitchen at Chez Ralph/Grump:

The Golden Girls’ kitchen (available on Etsy)

“Ye Olde Whataburger” by Michael Esparza

Now you go! Let’s all look around in each other’s houses!

