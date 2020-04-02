Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: If you’re doing a lot of catch-up viewing during the various lockdown and quarantines, what show has surprised you the most – for better or worse?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2ND, 2020:

Broke Series Premiere (CBS)

Cursed Films Series Premiere (Shudder)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Man With A Plan Season Premiere (CBS)

Mysteries Of The Deep Series Premiere (Science)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Real Housewives Of New York City Season Premiere (Bravo)

Siren Season Two Premiere (Freeform)

FRIDAY, APRIL 3RD, 2020:

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix)

DisneyNature: Dolphin Reef (Disney+)

DisneyNature: Elephant (Disney+)

Future Man Season Premiere (Hulu)

Harley Quinn Season Premiere (DC Universe)

Home Before Dark Series Premiere (Apple+)

Money Heist Season Premiere (Netflix)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix)

StarBeam (Netflix)

Tales From The Loop Series Premiere (Amazon)

SATURDAY, APRIL 4TH, 2020:

Frankie Drake Mysteries Season Premiere (Ovation)

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, APRIL 5TH, 2020:

ACM Presents: Our Country (CBS)

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oxygen)

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

The Walking Dead Season Finale (AMC)

The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery (Investigation Discovery)

The Windermere Children (PBS)

World On Fire (PBS)

MONDAY, APRIL 6TH, 2020:

Deadwater Fell Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Manifest Season Two Finale (NBC)

One Night Forever Series Premiere (Quibi)

Punk’d Reboot Series Premiere (Quibi)

60 In 6 Series Premiere (Quibi)

Survive Series Premiere (Quibi)

The Fugitive Series Premiere (Quibi)

Varsity Blues Series Premiere (Quibi)

TUESDAY, APRIL 7TH, 2020:

Ken Burns Presents The Gene: An Intimate History (PBS)

The Last O.G. Season Three Premiere (TBS)

The Resident Season Finale (Fox)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2020:

Nothing Scheduled

