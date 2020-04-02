Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 2

Introducing today’s contestants:

Felicity, a screenwriter from California, does a podcast about Western movies;

Tiffany, a physician’s assistant from Maine, auditioned more than once to get on the show; and

Hemant, a blogger from Illinois, isn’t quite as famous as James but will take a check right now. Hemant entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $13,999.

Well-matched contest in which Felicity had a chance to take the lead on DD2 but didn’t bet enough, so Hemant showed the way into FJ with $9,400 vs. $7,600 for Felicity and $6,000 for Tiffany.

DD1, $400 – LET’S SKIRT THE ISSUE – British designer Mary Quant named this ’60s skirt after her favorite car (Hemant lost $1,000 from his score of $1,800.)

DD2, $1,600 – OLD NAMES ON THE MAP – What was once the protectorate of Bechuanaland is now this African country that also starts with “B” (Felicity won $2,000 from her total olf $5,600 vs. $7,800 for Hemant.)

DD3 – Not seen

FJ – CLASSIC AMERICAN NOVELS – Lady Duff Twysden was the basis for a character in this 1926 novel set partly in Spain

Only one player was correct on FJ, as Felicity doubled up to win with $15,200. Tiffany gave up any chance for a possible Triple Stumper win by betting nearly everything from a close third place.

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess on the city that became the federal capital in 1790, Philadelphia.

Clue selection strategy: After DD2 was selected, there were seven clues remaining. The players finished the category in which DD2 was found, then allowed the three highest-value clues to be leftovers. As a result, DD3 went undiscovered for the second straight game.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is miniskirt?

DD2 – What is Botswana?

FJ – What is “The Sun Also Rises?”

