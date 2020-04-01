The Secret of Mulan Day Thread Salutes a Masterpiece

Sure, you all might be upset you can’t watch Disney’s big budget PG-13 Mulan movie right now, but if you want a movie that TRULY does the story justice, you can kick back and watch it at home right now. 1998 already brought us the only version of Mulan we’ll ever need, and it was an animated musical.

I am talking, of course, about The Secret of Mulan.

Now, if you grew up during the 90’s, you might recall coming across films which were often wrongly called “Disney Knock-Offs” on video aisles in grocery stores and pharmacies, and since 1998 brought the world both Mulan and A Bug’s Life, one film studio had the brilliant idea to pay tribute to both blockbusters with one film. Thus The Secret of Mulan was born, a movie starring talking, singing insects.

Yup. Seriously, this exists. It kind of…has to be watched.

The film begins with a musical number introducing an evil hun beetle. We then meet Mulan, who is a caterpillar. Her father is a butterfly with a broken wing. She takes his place in battle, and there’s a double-crossing traitor, who meets his horrific fate when he becomes “the new toy” of a frog towards the end of the movie. Also, did I mention that Mulan IS A FUCKING BUG??????

Happy April 1st, Avocados!

