Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s discussion – Robin’s 80th Anniversary

Today we discuss Batman’s sidekick Robin.

Who is your favorite Robin?

Is it Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Carrie Kelly, Stephanie Brown, the OG Boy Wonder Dick Grayson, or Damien Wayne?

What does Robin mean to you?

Can there be a Batman without Robin?

Any and all topics are open for discussion today regarding the high-flying and wondrous Robin!

