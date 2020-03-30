The Monday Polytixs Thread is Going Stir Crazy

I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve spent the weekend pretty much doing nothing but playing Animal Crossing, and downloading QR codes like crazy to make things look cool. The news is still kind of miserable, and I just don’t want to deal with hearing that everything is not awesome this weekend.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide passed 700,000 on Sunday, as countries warned the virus could disrupt lives for months, if not years.

In the United States, White House coronavirus task force member Anthony S. Fauci said the country could record 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and millions of infections, according to current but rapidly evolving projections.

….seriously, just give me back my game. At least I can build my own sweet fruit orchard in my back yard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...