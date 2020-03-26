The Thursday Politics Thread Gets Stimulated

Morning Politocadoes!

The Coronavirus Stimulus package has passed the Senate 96-0. The four nays were Republicans, of course, and of course, they objected because they felt it would encourage workers to stay on unemployment. So fuck those particular jerks. The so-called Phase-3 legislation follows last week’s relief bill passed by the Senate. The package, aimed at steering aid to workers, businesses, and healthcare systems impacted by the coronavirus is the largest stimulus bill in United States history. The House of Representatives has yet to vote on it, will do so with a voice vote on Friday. For his part, Trump has already signaled that he will sign the legislation.

96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2020

It will expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll. It also includes a $500 billion program for guaranteed, subsidized loans to large industries. Because hey, god forbid the travel industry’s bottom lines be affected by something like a pandemic.

For everyday people who have found their lives ground to a halt by the epidemic, the bill is set to provide up to 70 million Americans with a relief check. The bill’s one-time direct payments is set to give $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child. If you have direct deposit with the IRS it would deposit more quickly, if not it will take up to a month to receive a check.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York has made it clear that the $4 billion that his state would get is woefully inadequate to New York’s needs. Rapidly becoming the epicenter of America’s outbreak, actual cost of the virus’ impact on the state look to be at least $15 billion.

Those unsatisfied with its measures were reassured by top Democrats that more legislation would follow in the spring.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/white-house-and-congress-reach-deal-on-2-trillion-virus-rescue-bill

Welcome to Thursday!

