The Avocado’s Favourite Appetizer: Nominations

We’ve had some dessert-themed food tournaments, but following a recent (ish) discussion in the OT, it seemed like a tournament for anti-dessert (known to some as appetizers or starters) would also be fun. I’ll run the nominations themselves this week, but I’ll hold off on starting the actual tournament until sometime next week, when the sit-down restaurant tournament is closer to being finsished.

No strict rules here, I will let votes decide if something is an appetizer or not, so feel free to nominate anything you think would be served at the beginning of a meal, from fine dining to pub fare.

Have at it, and I’ll be right back with those drinks.

