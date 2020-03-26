Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 26

Introducing today’s contestants:

Evan, a beverage packing specialist from British Columbia, met his wife at McGill during the run of Ken Jennings;

Susan, a fundraising researcher from California, has seen five solar eclipses all around the world; and

Adam, a law student from Massachusetts, was a roving reporter for an online hip-hop publication. Adam entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $21,200.

Susan didn’t find any DDs but champ Adam missed one of the two he selected, helping Susan hold first place into FJ with $13,000 vs. $10,400 for Adam and $5,800 for Evan.

DD1, $600 – PRESIDENTIAL SWEET – Ronald Reagan started eating these as part of a successful effort to give up pipe smoking (Adam lost $2,000 from his score of $3,600.)

DD2, $1,200 – ANGELS – Mormons believe the angel Moroni appeared to this man & revealed to him where to find the golden plates (Adam won $4,000 from his total of $6,400 to take the lead from Susan at $9,800.)

DD3, $2,000 – 1815 – Stephen Decatur negotiated treaties with Tunis, Tripoli & Algiers, ending the war against these bad guys (Evan lost $3,000 from his score of $8,800 vs. $13,000 for Susan.)

FJ – WESTERN HEMISPHERE GEOGRAPHY – The Yucatan Peninsula is shared by these 3 countries

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Adam decided to throw caution to the wind by betting everything, while Susan didn’t cover double of Adam’s score and dropped $5,001 to win with $7,999. If Susan had made the standard cover bet, Evan would have won by $2 at $5,201.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the American author who runs a bookstore in Archer City, Texas is Larry McMurtry.

Judging the writers: I was a little let down that the next category in round one following “Police Squad” wasn’t “In Color”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What are jelly beans?

DD2 – Who was Joseph Smith?

DD3 – Who were the Barbary pirates?

FJ – What are Mexico, Guatemala and Belize?

