Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 25th, 2020)

Hello! As you may have seen, Merve decided to pass the torch last week, so from now on Grumproro (that’s me!) will be posting this every week. I guess I’ll introduce myself first…um…I’m kind of nervous!

Grumproro trying to figure out what to say.

My name is Grumproro, and I love all things Japanese. I actually hope to move to Japan someday, and I was very, very lucky to visit two summers ago! My Japanese language skills are very poor, but I have plans to change that soon. Um…Oh! I love to make Japanese food, especially bento. I also really enjoy J-Pop and J-Rock. You should expect to see some of my favorites featured in these weekly posts from time to time. I’ll also share recipes and fun stuff like that! Of course, I’m also an anime and manga fan. I featured images from Sakura Quest today because Yoshino is one of my style icons, but more importantly, I learned about this wonderful show from all of you! Which is the best thing about this community! What I’m trying to say is…please treat me kindly, and I’ll do my best to carry on the work that Merve did here. Thank you!

Nice to meet you!

Anyway, enough about me, what about you? Since this is a new era in the Japanese Pop Culture Thread, feel free to “introduce” yourself too. Or not! Do whatever! 🙂

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

